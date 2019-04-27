Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches fifth homer

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Braves.

Arenado slugged a solo homer to left in the fourth inning and gave his team a 3-2 lead in the sixth with an RBI double to right. The 28-year-old slugger has been heating up at the dish of late, securing multi-hit performances in four of his past five matchups.