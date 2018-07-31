Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches grand slam vs. Cardinals

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Arenado handed the Rockies a four-run lead in the fifth inning after slugging a grand slam, but Colorado's bullpen would cough up the lead in the seventh. The 27-year-old third baseman has homered in three of his last four games, going 4-for-12 with six RBI over that stretch.

