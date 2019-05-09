Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Mashes 10th homer
Arenado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and three RBI in Colorado's 12-11 victory over the Giants on Thursday.
The star third baseman continued his torrid hot streak, clubbing his 10th homer of the season and bagging his sixth multi-hit effort in seven games to start the month of May. He's now slashing .322/.364/.597 over 149 at-bats and has looked very much like his old self since his batting average dipped to .247 on April 19.
