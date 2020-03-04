Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plans to clear air with GM
Arenado indicated Tuesday that he planned to meet with general manager Jeff Bridich after the star third baseman expressed discontent with the direction of the Rockies during the offseason, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. "People are putting a light on us, saying, 'Nolan and the GM aren't talking.' But the GM doesn't come around a lot. It's no different this year than how it/s been every other year," Arenado said of his relationship with Bridich. "I think when we start trimming down the roster, then we can start having talks and see what we can do."
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com first put a spotlight on Arenado's dissatisfaction with the franchise back in January, with the Rockies' lack of activity on the open market this winter representing the main source of his frustration less than a year after he inked a $260 million contract extension. While Arenado has since walked back some of his criticisms of Rockies management, Passan reported Monday that "the relationship is broken," and a trade is "inevitable." Whether any trade happens in 2020 is less certain, but while he remains in Colorado, Arenado shapes up as a solid selection at the back end of the first round or early in the second round of fantasy drafts. Over each of the past five seasons, Arenado has posted a batting average no worse than .287 while providing at least 37 home runs, 97 runs and 110 RBI.
