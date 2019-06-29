Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Rattles off four hits

Arenado went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 13-9 win over the Dodgers.

Arenado made himself the centerpiece of the Rockies' offense Friday, getting them on the board with his homer in the first innings before scoring on an error as part of an eight-run fifth inning. The third baseman finished a triple shy of the cycle. The four-hit night snapped a recent 0-for-12 skid. Arenado has reached 20 homers for the fifth consecutive year and is hitting .321/.384/.584 in the midst of another excellent season.