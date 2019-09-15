Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Receives breather Sunday
Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Arenado will head to the bench after starting the last 22 games and posting a 1.318 OPS with nine home runs and 20 RBI in that stretch. Ryan McMahon will cover the hot corner Sunday while Garrett Hampson starts at second base.
