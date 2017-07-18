Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Receives Tuesday night off

Arenado is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arenado has been an ironman for the Rockies this season, as this marks just the third time this season he isn't in the starting lineup. Alexi Amarista will man the hot corner in his stead, but look for the elite infielder to return to the fray Wednesday.

