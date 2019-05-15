Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Records 11th homer

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Arenado took Chris Sale deep in the seventh inning for his 11th homer of the season. He already has five home runs in May, only one of which has come at home. After failing to go yard in his first 15 games of the season, Arenado has rebounded and is hitting .317/.365/.604 across 181 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories