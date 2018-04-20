Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Reinstated from suspension
The Rockies officially reinstated Arenado to the active roster Thursday after his five-game suspension concluded, MLB.com reports.
Colorado went 4-1 during the absence of its star third baseman, who received the suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Padres on April 11. The Rockies haven't officially revealed their lineup for Friday's series opener with the Cubs, but Arenado is expected to be included in the starting nine barring a postponement of the game due to the rainy weather projected to hit the Denver area.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Will begin suspension Saturday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Suspended five games•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates two Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks Opening Day homer•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clubs two homers in eight spring games•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 36th homer Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...