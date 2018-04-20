The Rockies officially reinstated Arenado to the active roster Thursday after his five-game suspension concluded, MLB.com reports.

Colorado went 4-1 during the absence of its star third baseman, who received the suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Padres on April 11. The Rockies haven't officially revealed their lineup for Friday's series opener with the Cubs, but Arenado is expected to be included in the starting nine barring a postponement of the game due to the rainy weather projected to hit the Denver area.