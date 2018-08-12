Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Remains sidelined Sunday

Arenado (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Arenado will be held out of the lineup for the second straight day with right shoulder soreness, although he was hit by a pitch in a pinch-hit appearance Saturday. The 27-year-old is presumably available to pinch hit again Sunday, and could serve as designated hitter for Tuesday and Wednesday's interleague series at Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories