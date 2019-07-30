Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Scores twice in victory
Arenado went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in Monday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.
Arenado plated two of the Rockies' five fifth-inning runs, with that outburst effectively salting the game away for the home squad. As has been the case throughout his career, Arenado has taken full advantage of playing half of his games at high altitude this season, submitting a .354/.412/.594 slash line across his 216 plate appearances in Colorado.
