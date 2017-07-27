Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Slugs 23rd homer Wednesday

Arenado went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.

The major-league RBI leader is now slashing .404/.429/.872 with six homers, 13 runs scored and 19 driven in since the All-Star break. Arenado is on pace to fall short of his third straight 40-HR campaign, but otherwise the 26-year-old is headed for another stellar season.