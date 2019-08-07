Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Slugs 25th homer
Arenado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Astros.
Despite getting the rest of the afternoon off in a rout after being lifted in the seventh inning with the Rockies down 11-2, Arenado still went yard for the third time in the last three games and the 25th time this season. On the season, he's slashing .306/.367/.544, as the 28-year-old looks to top a .900 OPS for the fourth straight campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...