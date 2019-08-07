Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Slugs 25th homer

Arenado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Astros.

Despite getting the rest of the afternoon off in a rout after being lifted in the seventh inning with the Rockies down 11-2, Arenado still went yard for the third time in the last three games and the 25th time this season. On the season, he's slashing .306/.367/.544, as the 28-year-old looks to top a .900 OPS for the fourth straight campaign.

