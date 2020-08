Arenado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.

Arenado came through with a solo home run in third inning, taking Cristian Javier deep for his seventh home run of the season. He also led off the fifth frame with a double, and came around to score on a home run by Ryan McMahon. Through 104 plate appearances, Arenado is hitting .234/.279/.489 with 12 runs scored and 15 RBI.