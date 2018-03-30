Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks Opening Day homer

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Arenado hit 16 homers in just 150 at-bats against lefties last season and continued his onslaught against southpaws in his 2018 debut, homering off Patrick Corbin. The 26-year-old is averaging 40 homers and 131 RBI over the past three seasons and there's little reason to believe he won't approach those marks yet again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories