Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks Opening Day homer
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Arenado hit 16 homers in just 150 at-bats against lefties last season and continued his onslaught against southpaws in his 2018 debut, homering off Patrick Corbin. The 26-year-old is averaging 40 homers and 131 RBI over the past three seasons and there's little reason to believe he won't approach those marks yet again.
