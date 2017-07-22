Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Socks 22nd homer Friday
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-5 loss to the Pirates.
He is completely locked in at the plate right now, and even the All-Star break didn't manage to derail Arenado's momentum. Over his last nine games, the 26-year-old is slashing an absurd .425/.439/1.025 with seven homers, 13 runs and 19 RBI.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts three homers•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Receives Tuesday night off•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches homer Saturday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates five runs in win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Day off Thursday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in two in Wednesday's loss•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...