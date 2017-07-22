Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Socks 22nd homer Friday

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-5 loss to the Pirates.

He is completely locked in at the plate right now, and even the All-Star break didn't manage to derail Arenado's momentum. Over his last nine games, the 26-year-old is slashing an absurd .425/.439/1.025 with seven homers, 13 runs and 19 RBI.