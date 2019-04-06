Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Starting to build momentum
Arenado went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Dodgers.
Arenado knocked home a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly plated another in the seventh on a single to left field. The 27-year-old slugger remains without a home run on the season, although he'll have the luxury of hitting at Coors Field for the next five contests.
