Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Swats 28th homer

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 shutout of the Marlins.

With two-outs in the eighth inning, Arenado launched a solo homer off Ryne Stanek to extend Colorado's lead to 3-0. It was the first time since May that Arenado homered in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, the Rockies are now 20-6 when Arenado hits a home run. Not exactly the definition of a coincidence, at least when you look at Arenado's slash line of .303/.365/.549 with 28 long balls, 91 RBI and 78 runs scored.

