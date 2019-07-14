Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Takes seat Sunday

Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 17-9 loss, and he'll take the day off for the series finale. Ryan McMahon will start at the hot corner in his place while Garrett Hampson takes over at the keystone.

