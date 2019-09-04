Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Three-game homer streak

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Rockies' 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado is enjoying a 10-game hitting streak, but it hasn't helped the Rockies' fortunes much with the team losing nine of those contests. Fantasy managers are certainly benefiting, however, and Arenado looks on track to wrap up the campaign with new personal bests in both home runs and batting average. His .312 average sits three points above his career-best mark from 2017, and he's just five homers away from matching his career-high 42 from 2015.