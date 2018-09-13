Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Three hits, homer in win
Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Arenado brought home his first run with an RBI double in the third inning, then later brought Colorado back within one with a solo shot in the fifth. The 27-year-old has been as reliable as always, and is now hitting an even .300 to go along with 33 home runs and 99 RBI.
