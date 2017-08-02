Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Turns tables against Mets
Arenado went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI against the Mets on Tuesday.
The Mets took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth at Coors, but Arenado erased it with a three-run homer, then hit a walkoff single in the ninth to finish them off. While it's not looking like Arenado will record his third straight 40-homer season, that's about the only negative thing you can say about his fantasy line, as he's hitting .316 and another season of 130-plus RBI appears easily within reach.
