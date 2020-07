Arenado went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Arenado recorded his first hit of the season and is now 1-for-5, but he reached base three total times and scored on an RBI single from Matt Kemp in the top of the fourth. Arenado might be enduring a slow start, but he is expected to be one of Colorado's main offensive forces once again.