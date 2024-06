Jones went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the White Sox.

Jones entered Saturday's game having collected just one hit across his last 15 at-bats. He ended that short slump with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and his second since returning from the injured list June 14. Jones is still working on finding his rhythm this season after missing around six weeks due to knee and back injuries, but he is now hitting .250 since being activated.