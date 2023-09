Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Giants.

Jones did a little bit of everything in an effort that also extended his active hitting streak to eight games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-30 (.400) with two homers, nine RBI and five steals. The outfielder has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 15 long balls, 13 thefts, 48 RBI, 44 runs scored, 19 doubles and three triples while slashing .285/.367/.528 over 84 contests.