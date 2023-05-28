Jones went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets.

Jones was recalled Friday to provide additional depth with Brenton Doyle (knee) sidelined. Since, he's started both games at first base, taking over the combination of Michael Toglia -- demoted back to Triple-A Albuquerque -- and Mike Moustakas at first base. Jones had maintained a 181 wRC+ and .504 wOBA across 187 plate appearances with Albuquerque, and it appears he'll have the chance to carry that performance into the majors.