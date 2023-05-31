Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Jones took Kevin Ginkel 399 feet to right field to finally get the Rockies on the board in the ninth after capitalizing on a hanging breaking ball. It was his second extra-base hit and his third RBI since being called up from Triple-A Alburquerque on May 26. Jones figures to continue to get the fair share of looks at first base while C.J. Cron (back) works on his return from the IL. Even if he gets demoted once Cron returns, Jones could still receive a longer look at some point during the year, as he was dominating Triple-A before joining the Rockies, slashing .356/.481/.711 with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 38 runs and a 33:43 BB:K over 39 games.