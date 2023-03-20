Jones was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Monday.
Jones was acquired by the Rockies in a deal with the Guardians over the winter, and there was some thought he might open the season as a starter for Colorado. The 24-year-old was shaky in his Cactus League at-bats before the demotion with a .186/.250/.233 slash and 20:4 K:BB over 48 plate appearances. Jones has a chance to help out the Rockies before 2023 ends, but it'll be Elehuris Montero and Mike Moustakas who will get the majority of at-bats from the hot corner to begin the year.