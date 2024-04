Jones went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rays.

Last year's breakout star for the Rockies had a bit of a bumpy beginning to 2024, striking out 12 times in his first seven games while batting .103 (3-for-29), but Jones roared to life in the team's home opener. The steal was his first of the campaign after he swiped 20 in 106 games last season.