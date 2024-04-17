Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Jones will get his first day off of the season, with a day game after a night game along with the fact that the Phillies are bringing a left-hander (Cristopher Sanchez) to the hill likely factoring into the Rockies' decision to hold him out of the lineup. Jones could probably benefit from the break from a mental standpoint as well, as he's gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts against one walk over his last three starts.