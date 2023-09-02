Jones went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer, a triple, a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

Jones singled and then scored on a two-run homer by Elehuris Montero in the bottom of the third inning before he later ripped a three-run shot off Genesis Cabrera in the bottom of the sixth, briefly giving Colorado a 5-4 lead. The 25-year-old has now hit 14 homers on the year, five of which have come since Aug. 8. Since the All-Star break, Jones has produced a .280 batting average with nine homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases over 143 at-bats in 41 games.