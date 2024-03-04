Jones is expected to hit third in Colorado's lineup during the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jones was traded to the Rockies before the 2023 season after stalling in the Guardians' system, and he delivered a breakout season. His line was highlighted by a .245 ISO, and he also swiped 20 bases on 24 attempts. Jones primarily hit fifth and sixth during his first year with the club, so he may not be quite as free to take off on the basepaths in 2024, though he could make up for that with improved counting stats.