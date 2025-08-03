Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.

After bringing home a run on a groundout in the sixth frame, Arcia gave the Rockies an 8-4 lead in the eighth on a solo shot off Genesis Cabrera to left-center field. It was just the third home run of the season for Arcia, with his last taking place June 29 against the Brewers. He has recorded a hit in each of his last five starts, going 5-for-18 (.278) over that span.