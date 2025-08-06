Arcia won't start in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a right elbow injury, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Arcia went 1-for-2 with a base hit before he was lifted for a pinch runner in the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday's 10-4 loss due to the elbow issue. According to Henry, interim manager Warren Schaeffer said that Arcia is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, and the Rockies will wait and see how the veteran infielder feels following Thursday's off day before determining whether he'll require a stint on the injured list. Kyle Farmer will cover third base in Arcia's stead Wednesday.