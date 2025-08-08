The Rockies placed Arcia on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.

Arcia hasn't played since leaving Tuesday's game early with an elbow injury, and he'll officially miss at least another week now that he's on the IL. Kyle Karros and Aaron Schunk were both called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replenish the Rockies' infield depth, though it's unclear which player will receive the lion's share of playing time at third base.