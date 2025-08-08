Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Placed on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies placed Arcia on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation.
Arcia hasn't played since leaving Tuesday's game early with an elbow injury, and he'll officially miss at least another week now that he's on the IL. Kyle Karros and Aaron Schunk were both called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replenish the Rockies' infield depth, though it's unclear which player will receive the lion's share of playing time at third base.
More News
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Out Wednesday with elbow injury•
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Leaves with trainer•
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Sitting out Monday•
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Hits third homer of 2025•
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Drawing third straight start•
-
Rockies' Orlando Arcia: Retreating to bench Sunday•