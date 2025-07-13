Arcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Arcia had picked up starts in the middle infield in three of the Rockies' previous four games, but he'll head to the bench Sunday even while second baseman Thairo Estrada (thumb) remains out of the lineup. Estrada will likely be ready to go for the start of the Rockies' second-half slate, and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) could also be activated from the injured list coming out of the All-Star break. Arcia -- who is batting .188 with two home runs and five RBI in 27 games since signing with Colorado in late May -- thus appears unlikely to see his playing-time outlook improve in the immediate future.