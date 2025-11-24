The Rockies signed Mushinski to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Mushinski spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Columbus in the Guardians organization, holding a 3.78 ERA and 66:33 K:BB over 50 innings. The lefty reliever has made 31 appearances at the big-league level, collecting a 5.45 ERA and 26:12 K:BB across 33 frames. Mushinski will compete for a spot in Colorado's Opening Day bullpen but will likely begin the year at Triple-A Albuquerque.