Rockies' Pat Neshek: Strikes out three in relief appearance
Neshek pitched 1.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts Sunday against the Padres.
Neshek has been dominant in 2017, earning an ERA of 1.61 and a WHIP of 0.88 over 61.2 innings. The 37-year-old right-hander continues to be effective against right-handed batters -- they're batting a dismal .202 against Neshek this season. He's in a high-leverage role for the Rockies out of the bullpen (22 holds this year), and will pitch some big innings in the last week of the regular season as his team hopes to clinch a wild card spot.
