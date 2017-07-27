Rockies' Pat Neshek: Traded to Colorado
Neshek was acquired by the Rockies on Wednesday for three minor league players.
Neshek earned an All-Star appearance this year and has a ludicrous 1.12 ERA with 45 strikeouts through 40.1 innings. With the Phillies not going anywhere this year, a trade was inevitable. Unfortunately for Neshek, he now has to pitch in MLB's toughest ballpark, as it will remain to be seen how his movement-heavy repertoire will fare at Coors Field. Infielder Jose Gomez and pitchers J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena will head to the Phillies in the deal.
