Valaika (oblique) is listed as an available reserve for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The oblique injury has prevented Valaika from logging any Cactus League action since Feb. 25, but the utility man looks to be near or close to full strength after taking part in a minor-league game last week. While it would behoove him to pick up some more at-bats with the big club before spring training ends, Valaika may still be in good position to win an Opening Day role with the similarly versatile Ryan McMahon looking likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.