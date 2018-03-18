Rockies' Pat Valaika: Available off bench Sunday
Valaika (oblique) is listed as an available reserve for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The oblique injury has prevented Valaika from logging any Cactus League action since Feb. 25, but the utility man looks to be near or close to full strength after taking part in a minor-league game last week. While it would behoove him to pick up some more at-bats with the big club before spring training ends, Valaika may still be in good position to win an Opening Day role with the similarly versatile Ryan McMahon looking likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Plays in minor-league game•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Hoping to return by Opening Day•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Progressing from oblique injury•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Drives in two•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Launches pinch-hit homer Sunday•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Drives in five runs in win•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...