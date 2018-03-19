Rockies' Pat Valaika: Back in lineup Monday
Valaika (oblique) is batting second and playing shortstop in Monday's game against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Valaika is recovering from a left oblique injury suffered in late February. He has appeared in a minor-league game and off the bench in the Cactus League but is starting for the first time since Feb. 25. He should be fully ready by Opening Day and is expected to be a utility man for the Rockies this season.
