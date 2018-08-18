Valaika was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Valaika will return to the Isotopes after spending nearly two months with Colorado during his latest big-league stint. Through 57 games with the Rockies, he hit .150 with two home runs and four RBI. Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

