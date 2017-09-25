Valaike went 2-for-2 including a home run and two RBI Sunday against the Padres.

Although Valaike didn't get the start Sunday, he was inserted late in the game at third base -- he capitalized in both of his at-bats, providing the Rockies with two extra-base hits. The California native continues to prove that he can contribute off the bench, hitting his 13th home run of the season to go along with 40 RBI in 176 at-bats. Valaike will continue to come off the bench and receive the occasional start as the season comes to a close.