Valaika went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

Valaika took advantage of a rare opportunity to start, taking left-hander Brett Anderson deep in the fourth inning for his second home run of the season. Even with D.J. Lemahieu's oblique injury forcing him to the disabled list, Garrett Hampson has jumped Valaika for playing time at second base. That leaves him as little more than a desperation streaming option in daily lineup leagues or as a punt play in DFS contests.