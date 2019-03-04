Valaika went 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBI against the Giants on Sunday.

Valaika put on a show of power, clubbing a two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the eighth to cap off a 9-3 victory. The UCLA product served in a super utility role last season during his time in the big leagues, although he struggled to a .156 batting average with two home runs and five RBI over 68 games.