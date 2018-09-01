The Rockies recalled Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The versatile veteran will hold down a backup role at every infield spot and possibly left field and might see a handful of starts against lefty pitching before the end of the season, but Valaika (.150/.213/.239 in 124 plate appearances with the Rockies) is unlikely to offer fantasy value for mixed-league players.

