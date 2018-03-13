Rockies' Pat Valaika: Hoping to return by Opening Day
Valaika (oblique) will likely remain out until Opening Day, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Valaika has been able to take ground balls and throw without pain, but it's unlikely that he'll make a return before spring training comes to a close. The Rockies are being extremely cautious with their 25-year-old shortstop, as the last thing they need is for him to suffer a setback. Valaika is expected to be a super-utility player for Colorado this year, assuming he's able to return for the start of the regular season.
