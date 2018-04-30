Rockies' Pat Valaika: In line for more starts at 2B
Valaika is starting at second base and hitting eighth Monday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
With DJ LeMahieu (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, Valaika appears to be in line for regular playing time at the keystone for now. However, he'll need to pick things up at the plate to garner any fantasy relevance, as he has just five hits in 50 at-bats (.100 batting average) this season. Granted, three of those five hits were doubles, so Valaika offers cheap pop from the middle infield positions at the very least.
More News
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Set for more starts at first base?•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Available off bench Sunday•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Plays in minor-league game•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Hoping to return by Opening Day•
-
Rockies' Pat Valaika: Progressing from oblique injury•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues