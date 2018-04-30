Valaika is starting at second base and hitting eighth Monday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With DJ LeMahieu (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, Valaika appears to be in line for regular playing time at the keystone for now. However, he'll need to pick things up at the plate to garner any fantasy relevance, as he has just five hits in 50 at-bats (.100 batting average) this season. Granted, three of those five hits were doubles, so Valaika offers cheap pop from the middle infield positions at the very least.