Rockies' Pat Valaika: In Tuesday's lineup
Valaika is starting at second base and hitting seventh against the Padres on Tuesday.
Valaika gets the start after sitting four of the last six games. He's logged just two hits in 19 at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 1 after Daniel Murphy (finger) was forced to the injured list, and carries just a .661 OPS over his 342 career big-league at-bats.
