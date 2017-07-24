Rockies' Pat Valaika: Launches pinch-hit homer Sunday
Valaika mashed a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Pirates.
Valaika was one of three Colorado hitters to hit one into the seats during the sixth inning, along with Trevor Story and Mark Reynolds. The 24-year-old infielder has seven home runs in just 66 plate appearances at Coors Field, and owns a terrific .538 slugging percentage overall.
